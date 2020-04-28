Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $406.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $391.00 to $406.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.84 and a 200-day moving average of $301.90. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

