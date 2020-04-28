Deutsche Bank Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $333.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $287.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co.
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co.
Procter & Gamble Co is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position
Procter & Gamble Co is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report