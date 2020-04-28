Deutsche Bank Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $333.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $287.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

