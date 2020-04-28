Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
