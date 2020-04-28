Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.