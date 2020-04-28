Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Drops By 32.9%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Severn Bancorp worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 16.72%.

SVBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.