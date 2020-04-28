PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDRDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $29.70 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

