Heineken’s (HEINY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

