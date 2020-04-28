Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY20 guidance at $3.83-4.03 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBHS stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

