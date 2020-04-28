Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Precision BioSciences worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DTIL opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

