Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

