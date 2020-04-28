Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,226 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $27,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

