Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 322,773 shares of company stock worth $1,483,025 in the last ninety days. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

