Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,124 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYME. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,975 shares of company stock worth $148,934. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

