Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

BDX stock opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

