Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,000 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VICR opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.10%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

