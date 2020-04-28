Barclays Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $15.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ARD opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

