TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

TELA Bio stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

