Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.