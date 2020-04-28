Bank of America Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $9.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.