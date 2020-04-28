Roth Capital Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $492.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Talos Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

