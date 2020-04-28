Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 166,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SURF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 70.61% and a negative net margin of 356.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

