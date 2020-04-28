KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 86,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 106,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

