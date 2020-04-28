Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

WRE opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.