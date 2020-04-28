Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,710 ($22.49) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,160 ($28.41). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.67 ($29.62).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,202.46 ($15.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.66. Go-Ahead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group will post 16313.0005836 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). Also, insider Elodie Brian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($39,627.73). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,117.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

