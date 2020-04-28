National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.80% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 431 ($5.67).

NEX opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.38. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.38).

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

