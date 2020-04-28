ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Go-Ahead Group Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
Go-Ahead Group Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
National Express Group Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group
National Express Group Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group
ABB Given a CHF 22 Price Target at UBS Group
ABB Given a CHF 22 Price Target at UBS Group
Barrick Gold Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial
Barrick Gold Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial
Novartis Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Novartis Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Jupiter Fund Management Downgraded by Peel Hunt
Jupiter Fund Management Downgraded by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report