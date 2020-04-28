ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

