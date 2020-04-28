Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.
Barrick Gold stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.90.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
