Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

