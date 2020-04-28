Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 113 price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

