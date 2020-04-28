Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 415 ($5.46). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUP. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 263 ($3.46).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.