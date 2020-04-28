G.Research Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Hold

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by research analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Cfra reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $482.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 908,100 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

