Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 100 Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 100 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

