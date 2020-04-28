Invesco’s (IVZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

IVZ stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

