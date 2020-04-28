Invesco’s (IVZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
IVZ stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.