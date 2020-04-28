Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 125 ($1.64). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.54).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.59. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Go-Ahead Group Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
National Express Group Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group
ABB Given a CHF 22 Price Target at UBS Group
Barrick Gold Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial
Novartis Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Jupiter Fund Management Downgraded by Peel Hunt
