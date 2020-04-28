Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

