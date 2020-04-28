Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 2.0% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

