Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

