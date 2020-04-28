Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

