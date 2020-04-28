Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

