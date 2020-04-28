Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

