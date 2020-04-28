Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.59.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

