Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,136,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

