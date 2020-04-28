Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,187.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.