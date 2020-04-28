Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

