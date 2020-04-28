Bfsg LLC Sells 69 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

