Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 282,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 870.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,221,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

