Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 136,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,308.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

