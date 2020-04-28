Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

