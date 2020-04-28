BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,657,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

