BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 241.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

