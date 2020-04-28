iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

