BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

